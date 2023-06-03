A third-quarter surge was not enough for the Horsham Saints as the Ararat Rats continued its undefeated start in round eight of the WFNL season on Saturday, June 3.
The full-time score at Coughlin Park was 8.8.56-15.10.100.
It did not take long for the action to unfold.
The Rats kicked a major less than two minutes into the contest before unselfish handballs from the Saints led to a Cody Bryan goal.
Both sides traded goals through the middle part of the term (as the Rats had most of the territory.)
Cody Lindsay's ruck work was on full display late in the quarter as he set up the first of two late goals to give Ararat a seven-point lead at the first change.
"We're right in it, and it's pretty good footy," Saints senior coach Ben Knott said in the huddle.
The was a lull in play early in the second term, but after Tom Mills (who had Saints captain Angus Martin for company) kicked the first for the term nine minutes in, the remainder of the quarter belonged to the Rats.
Williamson and Mills both kicked their second goals before William Taylor kicked the Saints' first goal of the term 15 minutes in.
Robert Armstrong and Luke Spalding added goals to open a five-goal lead at the long break.
After Mills' set shot fell short, the Saints transitioned the football the full length of Coughlin Park and kicked a goal inside the first two minutes of the third term.
Riley Taylor then limped off with what appeared to be a left hamstring injury with four minutes gone.
The goals continued to flow with the football almost exclusively in the Saints' forward 50.
William Taylor's kicked his second as Jackson Davidson and Will Tickner added their names to the scoresheet.
With the Rats' lead cut to four points, Ararat continued to take the game on through the corridor and kicked two late goals in transition through Jake Robinson and Sonny Kettle.
The margin was 15 points in favour of the Rats at the last change.
"For 15 minutes, you lost your way. Thank christ we had some efficiency in the last five," Ararat coach Matt Walder said.
In an attempt to change the momentum again, Angus Martin was thrown forward to begin the last quarter.
Lindsay's skills were again on display (this time, it was by foot).
He bit off a 45-degree kick into the corridor, which found Williamson, whose penetrating kick found Jack Ganley in the forward pocket.
Ganley played on and kicked a goal two minutes into the term.
The Rats had another opportunity through Jordan Cox after Ben Taylor lowered his eyes kicking inside the forward 50, but he could not convert the set shot.
Mills added his third 9 minutes in as the Rats continued to apply pressure.
The Rats' defence held the Saints goalless in the last term as Ararat added two more majors.
The final margin was 44 points.
William Taylor kicked two goals for the Saints.
Jacob O'Beirne and Sam Clyne featured in the best.
Tom Mills and Tom Williamson booted three goals for the Rats.
Ben Taylor and Cody Lindsay were atop the best.
Stawell Warriors v Horsham Demons
The Stawell Warriors have held off a fast-finishing Horsham at Central Park.
The Warriors led by four goals at the long break, and the Demons had only kicked three goals.
A five-goal to three final term was not enough for Horsham. The full-time score was 11.14.80-8.16.64.
Sam Williams kicked four goals for the Warriors, and Thomas Eckel added three.
Williams and defender Jackson Dark featured in the best.
Jordan Motton's three goals moved him to the top of the goal-kicking with 22 majors.
He joined Brody Pope in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Nhill Tigers
The Burras have avoided a fifth-straight defeat with a 27-point win over Nhill at Mutroa Recreation Reserve.
The full-time score was 10.15.75-7.6.48.
Minyip Murtoa led by only five points at the last change but kicked five goals to one in the fourth quarter.
Burras captain Jae McGrath kicked four goals.
Corey Morgan and Lachlan Delahunty were included in the best.
Thomas Driscoll's three goals sees his tally increase to 14 on the season.
Frazer Driscoll stood out again across half-back, and Austin Merrett also impressed in the ruck.
Southern Mallee Giants v Warrack Eagles
An eight-goal third term saw the Giants defeat Warrack 19.14.128-8.4.52 at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
Josh Webster kicked four goals in his return from injury.
Zachary Robins, Coleman Schache and Samuel Weddell all kicked three.
Billy Lloyd and Mickitja Rotumah-Onus featured in the best.
Eagles coach Daniel Bell, key forward Joseph McKinnon and Jacob Sobey kicked two goals each.
Nick Ingram and Lachie Stewart were included in Warrack's best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
