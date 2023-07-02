A dominant third quarter from the Horsham Saints powered them to victory against the Horsham Demons.
The full-time score at Coughlin Park was 17.11 (113)- 4.9 (33)
The Saints capitalised on some quick entries inside its forward 50.
Will Brennan kicked the match's first goal from a stoppage before Jarrod Garth picked up from where he left in round 10.
Two contested marks resulted in two goals for the key-forward, and the Saints had kicked three goals in the opening 14 minutes of play.
Already the willingness of Ben Knott's side to use the corridor was clear.
Connor O'Beirne had the chance to extend the Saints' lead after the quarter-time siren.
His set shot from the right half-forward flank was pushed over the goal line for a minor score.
The home side kept Horsham scoreless and led by four goals at quarter-time.
"We're too reactive. We need to be more proactive, Blake said."
"Effort and defensive pressure, we need to start there."
Blake got the desired response.
Jayden Scott burst through centre half-forward to kick the first goal of the term before Jordan Motton took over.
The livewire half-forward marked everything in sight and kicked two goals in less than a minute; the Saints' lead was cut to 11 points.
Horsham was able to use its speed as it took the game on through the corridor.
Behind the football, Ben Lakin took multiple intercept marks.
However, the Saints had a counter.
A Mitch Martin goal was the first of four unanswered goals to round out the first half.
The margin was 26 points.
Martin kicked his second from a long set shot on a 45-degree angle.
Matthew Brown's second effort was rewarded, and he popped through a set shot from close range.
The Saints added six consecutive goals to finish a strong third term.
Ben Knott wanted his side to be ruthless in the fourth term.
Now is not the time to take the foot off. It used to be them, not anymore; it's our time," Knott said.
Jayden Scott added his second for the Demons.
When the full-time siren sounded at Coughlin Park, the margin was 80 points.
Jarrod Garth finished with seven goals for the Saints.
Garth featured in the best with Gage Wright, who was strong on the inside of the contest.
Jordan Motton and Jayden Scott finished with two goals for the Demons.
Tyler Blake and Ben Lakin finished atop the best.
Blake was hard to stop in contested situations, and Lakin racked up intercept possessions in the defensive 50.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
