Best of the 2023 WFNL season in pictures

With the new year drawing near, The Wimmera Mail-Times is looking back on the year that was.
On this occasion, The Mail-Times is taking a look at the Wimmera Football and Netball League 2023 season in pictures.
Our reporter, Lucas Holmes, was on the ground each week to capture the action.
Saturday, July 8, was a cold, windy affair, so contested possessions proved vital. Players from the Roos and Demons put their bodies on the line to extract the football.
The Dimboola defence was a real strength in 2023.
In their first season together in the defensive ring, Holly Ross and Indy Ward stood out on numerous occasions.
It is not very often that you get a triple premiership player and Brownlow Medallist in your backyard.
AFL Legend Jason Akermanis pulled on the maroon and gold of the Warrack Eagles in round seven.
The 2023 A Grade season proved another tussle between cross-town rival Horsham Saints and Demons.
Here, Romi Miller and Megan Byrne race to a loose ball in an impressive come-from-behind win for the Saints.
It is great to see younger players impress in senior football.
Sonny Kettle was one of those who impacted Ararat's charge to a flag.
A threatening goal shooter up against an ever-consistent defender.
The contest between Olivia Beugelaar and Lisa Fleming was a highlight during the three meetings between the Roos and Warriors.
After a return to the Saints late in the pre-season, gun forward Mitch Martin showcased his skills in 2023.
He led the goalkicking with 58 majors in 19 games, with a season-high of 10 in round 13.
Nhill returned to the A Grade competition in 2023 and made it into the top-five.
On their way to the finals, the Tigers defeated local rival Dimboola by four goals in round 10.
The 2023 season was a big one for the Southern Mallee Giants.
Finishing second in the regular season, the Giants ended Ararat's hopes of an undefeated regular season and was the first team into the seniors' grand final.
Despite a grand final loss, its news did not stop there.
The Giants merged with Jeparit Rainbow to become the Southern Mallee Thunder.
Stawell finished in third place and reached the first semi-final in 2023.
Complementing their strong defence were shooters Dakota Cosson and Ebony Summers.
Cosson finished the season with 281 goals from 18 games.
