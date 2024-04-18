WFNL sides out to stop Saints' three-peat, as season gets underway

The WFNL's netballers will take to the court for round one on Saturday, April 20, hoping to be there again on the second last Saturday of September.
The defending premiers have an internal drive, according to coach Jess Cannane, as they search for a third-straight flag.
Its abundance of junior talent will be on display once again, with Maddison Bethune and Cara Tippet set to play more prominent roles, whilst Taya Quick has joined the club from Natimuk United.
"They've been in and around the system last year as well," Cannane said.
"It will be nice to help them develop their game but also get them exposed to playing some senior netball."
After being defeated by its cross-town rivals in the last two grand finals, the Demons are intent on bucking the trend in 2024.
As a result, the squad has had a strong pre-season under new coach Ebonie Salter.
She's really good at hyping the girls up and really getting around them, just making sure that we stay as one senior group and not having that divide between teams," Demons netball director Alex Neale said.
The Warriors started its season with a win over local rivals Ararat as they look towards finals again in 2024.
Under new co-coaches Jemma Clarkson and the returning Rachel Wood, Stawell has a settled playing group.
Talented juniors Ayva Mitchell, Ruby Peters, Alana Graveson and Sophie Hutton will also get opportunities to impress.
"It's really great to see them keen to come to training and to learn and integrate into the senior playing group, as well as getting on the court on a Saturday," Clarkson said.
After making it to a prelim in 2023, the Roos are "really determined to go one better than last year," according to new coach Ash Morrish.
Dimboola also has the advantage of continuity, with only defender Holly Ross not returning, while the club added Maddison Marra and Bridget Dorrington from Jeparit Rainbow.
"Everything has worked really well. Everyone seems to be getting along both on and off the court," Morrish said.
The Tigers have kept continuity at the top for its second season back in A Grade.
Tracey Bell and Emma Hawker will lead the club with another finals appearance firmly on the radar.
Nhill will have at least a new combination in the attacking circle, with Sydney Thorogood not returning.
After returning to the club after close to 30 years away, Sally Noble has ticked off her first game in charge of the Rats.
Stawell defeated Ararat on Good Friday, but Noble got her first look at the squad out on the court.
"[The focus will be] building the confidence as a team, just trying to improve on what they did last year because it is a young team," she said.
Jodie Hayes and Steph Thomson will lead the Thunder in its first season in the WFNL.
"It was just amazing. So many different new faces; we've done a lot of work introducing key people like coaches and all the people behind the scenes and trying to get everyone to know each other," Thomson said.
The club welcomed Sydney Thorogood (Nhill), Connie Rule (Western Districts, Kangaroo Island), and Caitlin Douglas (Irymple, Sunraysia) in the off-season.
Abby White and MacKenzie Bellinger have also returned to the Mallee.
It will be a new-look Burras outfit that steps out on court under Kirby Knight in 2024.
Knight herself returns after a few seasons away and is joined by several returning players.
Whilst sisters Johanna, Claudia and Isabella Griffiths will all play together.
"We've had a lot of impressive young talent and returning talent that has come through the ranks," Knight said.
The Eagles will have an injection of youth in the 2024 season under new coaches Jess Erhardt and Leiah McKenzie.
Satine Malcolm, Lauren Clyne and Ava Koschitzke will all feature as Warrack looks to climb the A Grade ladder.
"They each bring a different set of skills that strengthen our side and give us a lot of versatility. We're really looking forward to seeing what they can do throughout the season," Erhardt said.
