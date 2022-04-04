news, local-news,

By the time Saturday rolls around it will have been 238 days since a match of football or netball was held in the Wimmera and Horsham District Football Netball Leagues. Although it hasn't been the longest break the game has endured since the 2019 season, footballers and netballers from around the region are chomping at the bit to strut their stuff. With lockdowns seemingly in the rear-vision mirror for now, fingers-crossed the HDFNL and WFNL can stage full seasons with finals in 2022. READ MORE: There has been plenty of player movement in the offseason and as we near round one there are plenty of questions on everyone's lips. In the Wimmera football, how will Minyip Murtoa cope with their player losses? Can Dimboola make a giant leap into premiership contention? How will the Horsham teams fare? In the Wimmera netball, how will the Giants shape up after their blistering 2021? What will life be like without Emma Buwalda for the Horsham Demons? Can the Burras rise up the ladder? There are plenty of questions to be asked of teams in the District League too. In the District football, can Noradjuha-Quantong secure their first premiership after a sublime 2021? Will Edenhope-Apsley's heavy recruiting result in finals' success? In the District netball, can Laharum back-up their success of 2019 and 2021? How will Harrow-Balmoral go under new coach Kirby Knight? There is also the ever-present threat of COVID-19 infections which loom as another challenge for clubs to deal with. RELATED NEWS: Anyway as they wait for the answers, spectators won't have to wait long to see some quality action with blockbusters scheduled throughout all grades from round one. With capacity restrictions removed, 2022 is the time to get out and support your local clubs in a COVID-safe manner.

